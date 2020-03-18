Share this article

Erie County SPCA waiving animal adoption fees

Two stray kittens snuggle together at the SPCA in 2017. (Mark Mulville/News file photo)
The SPCA Serving Erie County is temporarily waiving animal adoption fees, it announced Tuesday in a tweet.

The new policy pertains to adoptions done by appointment only at the SPCA and at its offsite adoption location.

Those who are interested are advised to call 875-7360, Ext. 207 or 208, to schedule an appointment to visit the SPCA's adoptable animals.

