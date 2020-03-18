Erie Community College labs suspended through March 29

Erie Community College President Dan Hoooyc announced Tuesday the college was suspending all in-person lab classes through March 29 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hocoy said the college received new guidelines from SUNY Chancellor Krista M. Johnson regarding face-to-face instruction that includes labs, clinicals and internships.

In a message to students, Hocoy said, "All labs, regardless of what academic program area they fall under, are suspended through Sunday, March 29, 2020. Students should not come to the college to attend previously scheduled lab sessions."

Hocoy said faculty will instead redesign lab instruction into a distance-learning format. Alternate instruction of laboratory material should begin by March 30, he added. He also noted that ECC is currently investigating remote access to software currently available in computer labs.