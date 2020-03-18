DuBOIS, Dorothy E. (Soulvie)

Beloved wife of the late Alfred "Bill" DuBois; loving mother of Sharon (late Noel) Weller, Alan (late Dina) Storm, Richard (JoAnne) Storm, Barbara Kilmer, Timothy (Debra) Storm; dear step-mother of Jeannette "Jenny" (Ralph) Delmont, Patricia (Anthony) Alessi and Cheryl "Sherry" (Frank) Misiejuk; survived by generations of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Due to the current health crisis, private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Heart Assn. or Diabetes Assn. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.