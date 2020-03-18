D'ALOISE, Nick L.

D'ALOISE - Nick L. Age 96, formerly of Lewiston and Niagara Falls, NY, passed away on March 16, 2020 at Schoellkopf Health Care Facility in Niagara Falls, NY. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of Roccantonio 'Rocco' and Marietta (D'Alonzo) D'Aloise. Loving husband of Theresa (Cornacchia) D'Aloise; cherished father of Sheila (Robert) DiFrancesco, Joel D'Aloise US Army, LTC Retired, and Shelley (Gerry Wozniak) D'Aloise; beloved grandfather of Lauren and Jonathan and great-grandfather of Madyson; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his siblings, Henry D'Aloise, Arthur (late Molly) D'Aloise, Albert (late Aurora) D'Aloise, Guido (late Frances) D'Aloise, John (late Mary) D'Aloise, and his twin sister, Mary (late James) Chipolla. Visitation will be held from 2 - 4 PM and 6 - 8 PM on Thursday, March 19, at M.J. COLUCCI AND SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304. In compliance with Public Health guidelines, visitation will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Private funeral services and entombment with Military Honors at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Niagara Falls, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nick's honor may be made to St. Joseph's Church, 1413 Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY 14301. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.