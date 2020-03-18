Cantina Loco plan supports medical personnel, hospitality workers

For restaurants trying to stay afloat with just takeout and delivery as avenues for revenue, every dollar matters.

Allentown taqueria Cantina Loco was one of the area's first bar-restaurants to react to the COVID-19 pandemic by bending its deals toward the greater good.

Chef-owner Mike Andrzejewski's Crisis Abatement plan weaves in many features – such as a $1 Tecate beer with the purchase of any taco – but shows a particular appreciation for medical personnel and restaurant/bar industry workers, offering 50% discounts for takeout orders with proper identification.

"I'm afraid that many restaurant people will be out of work for an extended period, and medical people will be pressed into extra service," said Andrzejewski, whose initial takeout/delivery hours will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with pickup on the Elmwood Avenue side of the restaurant.

"It's not really anything more than a 'thank you,' and a small bright spot they can hopefully look forward to."

Cantina's Facebook followers were impressed by the veteran restaurateur's generosity, which is perhaps more impressive considering another of Andrzejewski's enterprises, Seabar, closed due to financial struggles in 2019.

While several businesses have long offered discounts to first responders, military and medical professionals, others have elevated their offers during the COVID-19-induced shutdown of dining and tap rooms.

Fresh Catch Poke Co. owner Mike Tobin noted his two fast-casual restaurants have always offered 25% discounts to medical personnel and law enforcement, but delivered poke bowls to a Newfane hospital Tuesday night, for no delivery fee, and is open to doing more of the same.

DiBella's Subs, a Rochester-born chain with three locations in the Buffalo-area, is offering 50% off takeout and delivery orders (plus free delivery) for a host of workers, including health department and FEMA employees, news media, all medical personnel and homeland security, among others.