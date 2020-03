BUYERS, William A. III

Of Buffalo, entered into rest on March 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Donna M. (nee Cuttaia) Buyers. Bill's wake and Funeral Service will be postponed at this time and announced at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com