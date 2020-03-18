Buffalo temporarily waives some alternate-side parking rules

The City of Buffalo has announced a change to parking enforcement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alternate-side parking regulations are no longer in effect for vehicles located in places where parking was normally prohibited from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

That means vehicles in those areas may be parked on either side of the street at all hours until further notice.

In spots where parking rules restrict alternate-side parking normally from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Thursday, those remain in effect and will continue to be enforced.

Vehicles that are impounded may be retrieved by appointment only. Appointments may be made by calling 851-5369, 851-5832 or emailing parking@buffalony.gov.

The city says it is in the process of helping restaurants establish "on-street drive-thrus" for those establishments operating under state-imposed restrictions. Those seeking more information are asked to email parking@buffalony.gov.