Buffalo rolling out 'on-street drive-thru' for restaurant takeout

The City of Buffalo is establishing "on-street drive-thru" zones to help restaurants operating under New York state's new takeout-only order as a way to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Mayor Byron W. Brown said Tuesday.

The spots will allow patrons to pick up to-go orders and for restaurants to load food into delivery vehicles, said Parking Commissioner Kevin Helfer.

His department will supply and install the signage. The restaurants will place cones outside the establishments for their delivery vehicles and patrons picking up food, Helfer said.

Two to six on-street parking spots probably will be reserved per restaurant, "unless it's a very large restaurant," Helfer said.

[Related: Village of Hamburg adjusts parking rules to encourage takeout customers]

"Whatever they ask us or tell us, whatever they think the demand's going to be, we'll work with them. That's what this is all about," Helfer said.

For more information, businesses can email the Parking Department at parking@buffalony.gov.