At Marble + Rye, a new-school gem becomes destination dining

[Marble + Rye is still open, just for takeout or delivery, offering some of its most-loved dishes, and family meals such as lasagna, meatloaf, and stir-fry, scaled to feed four. Find current menus below.]

When people from out of town ask to see how the restaurant resurgence has changed dining opportunities in Buffalo, my standard shortlist includes Marble + Rye.

Those in search of wings, weck or Italianate fine dining, historic strengths of our city’s restaurant scene, have no shortage of usual suspects. If you want to taste the new school, you have to suss out subtler clues that another modus operandi holds sway.

Michael Dimmer and Christian Willmott have been turning heads on the mean streets of the Queen City since they started selling housemade fried mortadella sandwiches with dunking cups of Alfredo sauce out of the Black Market Food Truck in 2013.

Two years later they opened a restaurant in a historic brick building downtown, making their own history as the first truck-to-brick-and-mortar restaurant in Buffalo. From the farm purveyor shout-out sign to the liquor lockers and pinstriped server aprons, hip is the default setting.

Lots of places have copied Marble + Rye’s style, but go there for the real thing. Its vegetable-centered menu draws heavily on local farmers, even in February. The lineup changes night to night, but what never wavers are global flavors heightening the pleasures of next-door produce.

Some results are extraordinary. In January, a duck posole with luminous chile broth, braised duck leg and hominy, topped with seared duck breast and radish, chile and shallot salad, was offered by Chef David Roque, Dimmer’s second-in-command. It was one of the best things I’ve eaten all year.

Then it was gone, but that’s the new-school game. Keep an eye on social media to scoop up limited-edition runs.

Two dishes always on the menu are as good as it gets in Buffalo: onion rings and burgers. The onions ($7) get lightly pickled before being tossed in seasoned flour, fried to a crisp, and served with green garlic aioli. Vinegary vegetable cuts the grease in a most delightful way.

The burger, $15 with cheese, is Plato Dale grass-fed beef, seared to precision and so juicy you should lean over your plate. A housemade roll adds pillowy sweetness but enough structural support to keep it handheld.

The happy hour is also among Buffalo’s best. That starts with the work of Megan Lee, bar manager and partner, whose relentlessly inventive cocktail alchemy makes Marble + Rye a must for people who drink to live, not just live to drink.

From 4:30 to 7 p.m., cocktails like a daiquri or margarita are $5, and $1 gets you a stylish bar snack like crispy curry chickpeas, housemade potato chips with Bison-esque onion dip, and “really spicy cucumbers,” whose payload of chile oil, dill, cilantro and scallion delivers so much pleasure for so little pain.

More of those potato chips surround beef tartare ($18), minced meat seasoned with lemon, shallot and capers, and topped with a golden farm egg yolk. Chicken chorizo on a bed of creamy polenta ($13) is straight-up comfort food, with just enough heat to keep it from boring.

Despite meaty triumphs, vegans and vegetarians are well served here. Lentil bisque ($8) was a duded-up version of Indian lentil soups, silkier and accented with bright herbal oil.

Vegetarian curry ($15) was a chickpea-centered bowl with deeply spiced onion gravy, with pickled onions, over fluffy basmati rice. A chana burger ($16), offered an outstanding handheld vegetarian feast, chickpeas alive with a savory kaleidoscope of spices, crusted on a griddle and topped with racy tamarind ketchup, red onion and herbed yogurt.

Patatas bravas ($7) should join the onion rings on every table. Deep-fried potato chunks, bedded on chile-enriched tomato sauce and gilded with a generous twirl of saffron aioli, make for addictive eating.

Vegetarian carbonara ($20) was pitched as a meat-free spin on the pork-centered classic, with smoked beets. It arrived under-seasoned, with beets little in evidence, and the fresh noodles were clumped.

I’ve never had rutabaga duck lo mein ($17) before, and per new-school ethos, I may never see it again. Yet its memory remains: velvety-rich duck cooked in its own fat, against palate-awakeningly astringent rutabaga “noodles,” like a radish on steroids, backed up with kimchi, peanuts and garlic chips. A new-style home run.

Dessert also was a slight letdown. Our slab of many-layered Russian honey cake ($8) was dry. Delightfully puckery sour cream ice cream helped, but it was in short supply. Bruleed buttermilk custard ($6) on a crumb base offered a refreshing sourness, and was our favorite.

The housemade candy bar ($6) was good peanut butter fluff in darkish chocolate, but its plainness, lacking layer or texture, was disappointing after the versions I’ve previously enjoyed here.

When you want to taste what’s new in Buffalo restaurants, any way you slice it, you need to stop by Marble + Rye.

RESTAURANT REVIEW

Marble + Rye – 8 plates (out of 10)

112 Genesee St. (marbleandrye.net, 853-1390)

Hours: 4:30 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Thursday, 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.

Prices: appetizers and salads, $3 to $10; plates, $14-$27.

Atmosphere: Chill coffee klatsch

Parking: street

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free options: lots, ask server.

