ABRAMOWSKI, Arthur S.

ABRAMOWSKI - Arthur S. March 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Cecelia (nee Olejniczak); devoted father of Barbara (Charles) Burlow, Daniel (late Kathleen) Abramowski and Darlene (David) Napora; papa of Michael (Kim) Burlow and Mark (Tammy) Burlow, Michelle (Daniel) Dillon, Tracy (Clifton) Davis, Jessica (Christian) Colvin and Jonathan Napora; great-papa of Michael A., Karah (Fiance;-Cory), Mackenzie, Samantha, Daniel, Nicholas, Emma, Kailee and Carter; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services held private. Share condolences at: www.Pietszak.com