ZAYATZ, Ernestine P. (Pascuzzi)

Age 81 of North Tonawanda, March 14, 2020. Wife of 60 years of the late Robert A. Zayatz who died in 2018; mother of Mark (Diane), Gregory (Rebecca), Tim and Paul Zayatz; grandmother of Mattingly (Jenna), Alexander (Haley), Nicholas and Joseph Zayatz; sister of Marie (late Joseph) Chatelle and Teresa (Leon) Puzan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A private service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Niagara Hospice. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com