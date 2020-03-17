Wyoming County confirms its first case of coronavirus

Wyoming County confirmed its first case of COVID-19 Tuesday, becoming the third county after Erie and Allegany counties in Western New York with confirmed cases of the virus.

Laura Paolucci, health administrator for the Wyoming County Health Department, said her office received lab results about the status of the unidentified patient Tuesday afternoon.

"We just received information from the lab, and we have just initiated the epidemiological investigation around the case. So I don't actually have any additional information," Paolucci said.

Unlike the Erie County Health Department, Paolucci said her office would not be releasing any additional information about the person.

"We're a small county and, at this juncture, we're not going to be releasing any details associated with the patient, gender, age, township," she said.

"Certainly, the situation in Erie County is a little different than we're facing here. We have a lower population density. I understand why they've elected to make some broader disclosures, but we're just not the same footprint," she added.