Woman hospitalized with COVID-19 at Millard Fillmore Suburban

A woman who is a manager with the Visiting Nursing Association of WNY was hospitalized at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Kaleida Health officials said Tuesday night.

The woman, whose name was not released, was in "good condition and is recovering in an isolation room at Suburban," Kaleida said.

The woman did not come in contact with any other patients, Kaleida said.

The woman works in management at VNA but had no contact with VNA patients over the last 14 days, officials said. However, she did have contact with co-workers at VNA's corporate offices.

Kaleida Health and VNA officials were trying to find her potential contacts.

Earlier Tuesday, Erie County Health officials said that a woman in her 50s was being treated at a local hospital for COVID-19. She is the first person in Erie County to be hospitalized with the virus.