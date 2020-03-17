Where do Bills stand in odds to win AFC East after Tom Brady's departure?

The AFC East has changed with Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots, and so have the odds.

According to odds released by BetOnline (BetOnline.ag), the Patriots remain the favorite but have gone from 2-5 on March 3 to 10-11 after the Brady news.

The Bills remain the second choice, but have moved from 7-2 to 7-4.

The New York Jets remain in the third spot, having their odds improve slightly from 7-1 to 13-2.

Miami has seen its odds improve substantially after a flurry of signings. The Dolphins have gone from 20-1 to 10-1.