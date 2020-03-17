Wegmans, Tops shorten store hours in face of COVID-19

Wegmans and Tops Markerts are shortening their hours of operation.

Starting Wednesday, all Tops stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Stores that usually close earlier will keep their regular hours of operation.

Wegmans will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until further notice, the company announced Tuesday. The change takes effect Tuesday night.

The grocery chain has also closed its Market Café seating areas and in-store pubs and restaurants, including the Pub by Wegmans on Transit Road in Amherst.

"As the coronavirus situation continues to evolve, it is likely that we will need to reduce the traffic at any one time in our stores," said Wegmans CEO Colleen Wegman on the company's website.