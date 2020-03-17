Two recent Roswell Park inpatients test positive for COVID-19

Two recent inpatients at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center have tested positive for COVID-19, hospital officials said in a statement Tuesday night. Both acquired the disease through community contact, the statement added.

The patients were notified of the results of their tests, which were processed at the Erie County Public Health Lab at the request of doctors at the hospital, officials noted.

Roswell Park and the Erie County Department of Health are putting together a list of the people whom the patients came in contact with, before and after they came to the hospital. Those people will be notified, the statement said.

The hospital said it also is stepping up protective measures against the disease. The number of people in the Roswell Park complex will be reduced, employees will be screened and visitors will be kept out of inpatient areas. In outpatient areas, one visitor per patient will be allowed.

In addition, the statement said, elective surgeries and non-urgent outpatient appointments will be rescheduled and, where possible, consultations by phone and electronic media will be used.