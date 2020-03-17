Tre White's price going up as NFL resets the elite CB market

The first domino in the resetting of the NFL cornerback market fell Monday.

The Miami Dolphins lured cornerback Byron Jones away from the Dallas Cowboys for a free-agent contract worth $16.5 million a year. The five-year deal is valued at $82.5 million with a $15 million signing bonus. According to multiple reports, $54 million is guaranteed.

The deal is good news for Buffalo cornerback Tre’Davious White – and there will be more good news to come for the Bills’ Pro Bowler.

Big cornerback stars such as the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey, New Orleans’ Marshon Lattimore and Baltimore’s Marlon Humphrey also have contracts that are due to expire after the 2020 season.

Miami’s Xavien Howard was the highest paid corner in the NFL in 2019 with an average annual salary of $15 million a year.

The No. 1 pay figure for corners is going up, up and up.

White has a year to go on his rookie contract, although the Bills have until May 30 to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. They’re certain to do that, which will keep White under contract through the 2021 season.

That leaves the Bills two offseasons – this one and the next – to get a contract extension with White and avoid having him go into the final year of his deal and face the prospect of hitting free agency (or being hit with a franchise tag).

Both Lattimore and Humphrey, like White, were members of the 2017 draft class, so they’re in the same boat as far as the fifth-year option goes.

The fact other big-name cornerbacks have contracts due to run out would be a reason for the Bills to try to get a deal done this offseason and not wait for every other top corner to set the high end of the market. Of course, White might want to wait a bit to see what a few more of his elite peers receive.

White has been everything the Bills could want, both on and off the field, and they surely aim to keep him.

Ramsey, still only 25 years old and a three-time Pro Bowler, will easily eclipse the $17 million a year figure when he hits the market. He could hit $20 million a year.

Lattimore was the 11th overall pick in 2017 and is a two-time Pro Bowler. Humphrey was the 16th pick in 2017 and, like White, made his first Pro Bowl in 2019.

While the top average salary at the position is going up, it’s all relative to the rising salary cap in the NFL each year.

Howard’s $15 million-a-year deal in 2019 represented 8% of the NFL salary cap total of $188 million per team.

If the 2021 salary cap goes up to $215 million per team (and it might go higher than that), then a $19 million-a-year deal is 8.8% of the cap.