Thruway electronic signs: 'Stop the spread. Save lives.'

Those who drove on New York State Thruway roads Tuesday morning saw the same messaging on electronic sign boards that they have been hearing from local and state leaders regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Stop the spread. Save lives," is one message on the electronic sign spanning above the I-190 near Niagara St.

The message then alternates to: "Stay home."

A message as you drive around #Buffalo today... pic.twitter.com/DpUvKoCUf6 — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) March 17, 2020

The signs have similar messages throughout the state.

The Thruway website lists the messages for all signs throughout the Thruway system.

The two seen at Niagara Street are also joined by "#FlattenTheCurve on other signs on I-87 and I-90.

As the novel coronavirus epidemic has increased in New York, state leaders have advised New Yorkers to limit travel and practice social distancing.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Monday directed local governments to reduce workforce by 50% and allow nonessential employees to work from home.

The #FlattenTheCurve hashtag refers to the mathematics that show how potentially harmful the coronavirus disease could be, in terms of number of fatalities, if a community doesn't takes proactive steps to try to minimize the spread of COVID-19.