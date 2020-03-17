Share this article

Thruway electronic signs: 'Stop the spread. Save lives.'

A Thruway traffic camera of the I-90 Northbound shows the electronic signs advising motorists regarding the coronavirus epidemic. (via screenshot of Thruway traffic camera)
Those who drove on New York State Thruway roads Tuesday morning saw the same messaging on electronic sign boards that they have been hearing from local and state leaders regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Stop the spread. Save lives," is one message on the electronic sign spanning above the I-190 near Niagara St.

The message then alternates to: "Stay home."

The signs have similar messages throughout the state.

The Thruway website lists the messages for all signs throughout the Thruway system.

The two seen at Niagara Street are also joined by "#FlattenTheCurve on other signs on I-87 and I-90.

As the novel coronavirus epidemic has increased in New York, state leaders have advised New Yorkers to limit travel and practice social distancing.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Monday directed local governments to reduce workforce by 50% and allow nonessential employees to work from home.

A screenshot of the Thruway website's page, which displays all electronic sign messages.

The #FlattenTheCurve hashtag refers to the mathematics that show how potentially harmful the coronavirus disease could be, in terms of number of fatalities, if a community doesn't takes proactive steps to try to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

A screen shot of the Thruway's traffic cameras, this one at the I-190 near Niagara St.

