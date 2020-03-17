Share this article

Taping of NPR's 'Wait, Wait' quiz show at Shea's postponed

National Public Radio is postponing the planned live taping of its popular "Wait, Wait ... Don't Tell Me" quiz show scheduled for April 30 at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo.

NPR is postponing all live events for the next eight weeks in response to the growing threat from COVID-19.

WBFO 88.7FM, which broadcasts the program Saturdays and Sundays, announced the postponement Tuesday.

The station said it will inform people who have tickets for the taping of the new date as soon as the show is rescheduled. Those tickets will be honored for the new show date.

Public radio officials here had worked for years to bring the program to Buffalo for the first time.

The taping was expected to air nationally on May 2 and 3.

Tickets went quickly for the taping, even at prices of a pledge of $260 for two tickets at orchestra level and $130 pledges for single tickets.

