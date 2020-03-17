Springville-Griffith employee, construction worker charged with theft from school job site

Erie County Sheriff’s deputies have charged two men, including a Springville-Griffith Institute Central School District employee, with stealing construction materials and damaging a roof at a school district building.

A roofing contractor and the district superintendent alerted deputies March 9 to the theft of materials and more than $4,000 in damage to 307 Newman St., the Sheriff’s Office said.

After a review of security footage, deputies on Friday charged Stanley Grybosky, 49, of Springville, and Chester Reinhardt, 56, of Otto, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Grybosky, the district employee, was charged with official misconduct, conspiracy, criminal mischief, criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny. Reinhardt, a construction employee, was charged with conspiracy, petit larceny and criminal mischief.

The stolen construction materials were allegedly recovered from Grybosky's home, the Sheriff's Office said.

Grybosky and Reinhardt were issued appearance tickets for Springville Village Court.