'Severe shortage of blood' for WNY hospitals, donors sought

There's a "severe shortage of blood" for Western New York Hospitals, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday as he asked the public to consider donating blood.

There's less than a five-day supply of blood in the region, he said.

"Please donate blood if you are healthy and able. It will save lives. We need you," he said.

People interested in donating blood can find a blood drive at ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org or by calling 716-529-4270.