Sabres: Person who tested positive for COVID-19 attended March 5 game

A relative of a Buffalo Sabres employee recently tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a Sabres home game March 5, the team announced Tuesday morning.

According to the Sabres, the individual, who lives out of state and was asymptomatic at the time, sat in Section 211 for the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Sabres said the Erie County Department of Health advised the Sabres that based on CDC Guidelines the asymptomatic individual would likely not have been infectious during the game.

The individual is in isolation outside New York State, had limited interactions in a visit to Buffalo on March 5-6, and did not show any symptoms of COVID-19 until several days after leaving the state, according to the Sabres.

The Erie County Department of Health has advised people who think they may have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 to self-monitor their health for symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath) during the 14-day period since potential exposure. Health officials have said that COVID-19 can be contagious even if carriers are asymptomatic.

The Sabres' full statement:

“A relative of a Buffalo Sabres employee recently tested positive for COVID-19 outside of New York State. The diagnosed individual is receiving care and is in isolation outside of New York State. This individual does not reside in Western New York and had limited interactions during a recent visit to Buffalo between March 5 and 6. This individual returned home and did not show any symptoms of COVID-19 until several days after leaving the state.

"The individual was asymptomatic when they attended the Buffalo Sabres game on March 5 and sat in Section 211. We have been in contact with the Erie County Department of Health and they advised us that based on CDC Guidelines this asymptomatic individual would likely not be infectious during the game. During a press conference on March 16, the Erie County Department of Health advised all county residents that they should assume they have been exposed to COVID-19 in the recent past and to monitor symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath. Call your doctor for medical advice.

"We are supporting the family member in all ways possible and would like to thank them for their open communication with Sabres management and wish them a speedy recovery.

"The health and well-being of our employees and community is our top priority. The areas within KBC that this individual came in contact with were previously cleaned and will continue to be cleaned pursuant to CDC standards.

"Together, we will get through this challenging situation.”