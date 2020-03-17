Rolling Stones postpone June 6 concert at New Era Field

The Rolling Stones have postponed their June 6 concert at New Era Field and have not announced a new date for the show.

The band on early Tuesday afternoon announced the postponement of its entire "No Filter" North American tour due to concerns about the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 15-date tour was set to begin May 8 in San Diego and end July 9 in Atlanta.

The Stones said they regret having to make the decision. The band urged fans to hold on to their tickets and to look for additional information on any rescheduled concert dates.