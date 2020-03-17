Share this article

print logo

Rolling Stones postpone June 6 concert at New Era Field

Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones put on a show to remember at Ralph Wilson Stadium in 2015. (Harry Scull Jr./News file photo)
Published |Updated

The Rolling Stones have postponed their June 6 concert at New Era Field and have not announced a new date for the show.

The band on early Tuesday afternoon announced the postponement of its entire "No Filter" North American tour due to concerns about the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 15-date tour was set to begin May 8 in San Diego and end July 9 in Atlanta.

The Stones said they regret having to make the decision. The band urged fans to hold on to their tickets and to look for additional information on any rescheduled concert dates.

Story topics: / /

Stephen T. WatsonStephen T. Watson– Stephen T. Watson reports on development, government, crime and school districts throughout the Northtowns, including the towns of Grand Island, Tonawanda, Amherst and Clarence. A native of the Town of Tonawanda, he worked at the Post-Standard newspaper in Syracuse before starting at The Buffalo News in 2001.

There are no comments - be the first to comment