Reporters' Notebook: March 17, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to science fiction author William Gibson, born on this date in 1948, “The future has already arrived. It’s just not evenly distributed yet.”

• • •

Potholes

Spring is on the way

I think the potholes are here to stay.

I hope to see the patching truck

Before my car runs amok and I get stuck!

– Edie Block

• • •

THINKING AHEAD – The Strong Start Early Learning Academy, a pre-K program at the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, is accepting registrations for the 2020-2021 school year. A new Pre-K4 class is scheduled for 12:15 to 2:45 p.m. Monday to Friday. The PreK-3 class will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

Families who sign up by March 31 will receive a $100 tuition credit. For more info, call program director Carrie D’Attilio at 681-1327, email her at cdattilio.annunciation@gmail.com or visit the Annunciation Strong Start page on Facebook.

• • •

COLLEGE CASH – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Xi Epsilon Omega Chapter, is offering a $1,500 scholarship to a high school senior in Western New York who plans to attend a historically black college or university. Deadline for applications is April 30. For info and an application, email Ruth Cathey at Serene25@ymail.com.

The Amherst Garden Club will award a $1,000 scholarship to a student who will complete one year in college by May and is majoring in horticulture, plant sciences, environmental conservation and other approved programs. Deadline for applications is June 20. For info, email Sandy Witman at inventiongirl1@roadrunner.com.

• • •

CHURCH NOTE – Among the Masses canceled following the announcement Sunday night by Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger is the annual public Triduum in honor of St. Joseph that was scheduled to begin tonight and continue to be offered through the feast day Thursday in the Carmelite Monastery, 75 Carmel Road. A volunteer at the monastery said the Triduum is usually well-attended and would exceed the recommended limit of 50 people.

• • •

