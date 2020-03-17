Poloncarz to creator of fake WGRZ coronavirus tweet: 'You are committing a crime'

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz saw red Tuesday morning when he saw a fake Twitter post that falsely stated an employee at a Blasdell supermarket tested positive for COVID-19.

The fake post displayed the logo of WGRZ and used the Twitter handle @WGRZ_Buf. Channel 2's actual handle is @WGRZ. The fake post urged anyone who had shopped at the supermarket last week to self quarantine 'until further notice.'

Shortly after the post appeared, county officials started receiving questions about whether the information was true and why the county hadn't reported it.

"The page was a fake," Poloncarz said angrily at a news conference. "It was impersonating one of the local television stations. We are in an emergency situation, and that's a crime. The hockey player in me – if you were next to me I would have cleaned your clock."

Impersonating someone else this way is a crime under normal circumstances, he said, but in a public health emergency, such behavior can put lives at risk.

"This is not a funny situation," Poloncarz said. "We are working with Twitter to identify who that individual was. Maybe we'll find out. Maybe we won't. But if we do, I can guarantee you, you are going to get prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

He urged people to take the coronavirus threat seriously.

"I don't want to see this ever again," Poloncarz said. "I don't want to see a single false report. I don't want to see people's fake pages of other media outlets or elected officials. Because not only are you doing a disservice to the greater community, but you are committing a crime."