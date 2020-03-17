Share this article

NYSEG suspending late-payment charges during COVID-19 pandemic

NYSEG announced Tuesday that – effective immediately – the utility company is suspending late-payment charges, among several measures it said were aimed at protecting both its customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, NYSEG is suspending all inside meter readings and instead shifting to estimated usage or customer-reported readings.

Also, NYSEG has closed its walk-in centers indefinitely.

However, the utility's customers can continue to communicate with the utility via its website, mobile app or by calling the customer service contact number listed on their bill.

NYSEG previously announced that it would temporarily suspend service shut-offs that resulted from nonpayment.

Harold McNeilHarold McNeil– Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.

