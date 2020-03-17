NYSEG suspending late-payment charges during COVID-19 pandemic

NYSEG announced Tuesday that – effective immediately – the utility company is suspending late-payment charges, among several measures it said were aimed at protecting both its customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, NYSEG is suspending all inside meter readings and instead shifting to estimated usage or customer-reported readings.

Also, NYSEG has closed its walk-in centers indefinitely.

However, the utility's customers can continue to communicate with the utility via its website, mobile app or by calling the customer service contact number listed on their bill.

NYSEG previously announced that it would temporarily suspend service shut-offs that resulted from nonpayment.