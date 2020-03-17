COVID-19 cases in Hamburg, Amherst, East Aurora bring Erie's total to 20

Nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Erie County to 20, the Erie County Department of Health said Tuesday.

The nine people included:

a woman in her 60s

a woman in her 20s

a man in his 60s

a woman in her 30s

a woman in her 70s

a man in his 50s

a woman in her 40s

a man in his 60s

a woman in her late teens

Two of those who tested positive reside in the Town of Hamburg, one from the Village of Blasdell. Four are from Amherst, three of whom reside in Williamsville. One is from Clarence. One is from the Village of East Aurora in Aurora, and one is from Holland.

Health department officials said that, as with other cases, epidemiologists have notified the individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus and have placed them in mandatory isolation.

County health department epidemiologists are identifying close contacts of each of the individuals and placing those contacts in mandatory quarantine to monitor them for COVID-19 symptoms.

Health department officials will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED COVERAGE

• Erie County reports first case of community spread of COVID-19

• As COVID-19 cases grow, region faces 'daunting' shortage of hospital beds

• Erie County running out of COVID-19 testing supplies

• Two recent Roswell Park inpatients test positive for COVID-19