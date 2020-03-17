Niagara County reports first positive test for coronavirus

Niagara County confirmed its first positive test for COVID-19 late Tuesday, according to Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton.

"All of our protocols are now underway," Stapleton said in a statement.

"We are well aware that the community will have many questions," he added. "We will hold a press conference tomorrow at 10 a.m. where we will attempt to provide answers to those questions."

The news conference is scheduled to be held in the Warren J. Rathke Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara St. Ext., Lockport.