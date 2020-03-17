Monroe County confirms first death related to COVID-19

The Monroe County Health Department has confirmed its first death related to COVID-19, according to a fact sheet released by its communications department Tuesday.

In addition, three confirmed new cases of coronavirus were reported, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Monroe County to 14.

Of the 14 confirmed cases of the virus, five people are hospitalized. The health department has placed 79 people into mandatory quarantine.

As a result of contact tracing related to Monroe County Health Department investigations into confirmed cases of COVID-19, the health department tested 16 people Tuesday.