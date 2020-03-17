Local Social Security offices closed to public, offering services by phone

Starting today, local Social Security Administration offices are closed to the public for in-person services due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The offices will remain open to provide services over the phone.

Anyone who already has an in-office appointment will receive a phone call to have the business addressed, the agency announced. Anyone who has a hearing scheduled will be contacted about options. Calls from the SSA may come from a private number and not a U.S. government line. The agency reminds the public SSA employees will not ask for payment or make any threats.

Online services remain available at socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices. Applications for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits can be made online. Requests for replacement Social Security cards can be made for most areas, and benefit verification letters may also be printed from the website.

For those who are not able to conduct business via the SSA website, individuals should call the local field office. The agency's field office locator can help locate the nearest office.

The SSA's frequently asked questions page also provides a variety of information. Those who can't complete their business online may also call 1-800-772-1213 or 1-800-325-0778 (TTY).

A list of automated telephone services may be found at socialsecurity.gov/agency/contact/phone.html.