LILLIS, Richard A.

LILLIS, Richard A. - Happy St. Patrick's Day, my darling, to you and your beautiful family from Counties Mayo and Clare. We have so many precious memories. Always Irish music, singing and dancing. You'll always be remembered as such a charming Irishman; your presence always lit up the room. You're also sadly missed. We hold you close within our hearts, and there you shall remain. To walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again. Our tradition lives on at Sean Patrick's Emerald Isle. YOUR LOVING WIFE, ADORING CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN