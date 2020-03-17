Letter: Council should consider canning biased alcoholic beverage rules

I encourage the Buffalo Common Council to strike, in its entirety, The Code of the City of Buffalo Part II, General Legislation, Chapter 69, “Alcoholic Beverages.” This law criminalizes and sets forth penalties for the consumption of alcoholic beverages in public places.

This is an outdated law that is as widely disregarded by the populace as it is selectively enforced by the city’s authorities. It is out of step with the morals and preferences of the day, and is redundant with legitimate crimes and violations – violence, vandalism, and impaired driving, for example.

There is no state law against public consumption or open containers. East Aurora is an example of a nearby municipality where residents can peacefully enjoy public consumption. The benefits there are obvious.

More importantly, though, data that I obtained from the Buffalo Police Department through a New York Freedom of Information Law request shows that the law overwhelmingly impacts the city’s black population and residents of economically disadvantaged communities. Of 39 individuals arrested for Chapter 69 violations in 2018 and 2019, 32 were black.

None of the arrests occurred in the city’s higher-income zip codes. Far from targeting genuinely criminal behavior, the law creates a presumption of guilt by the mere display of an open container, allowing police to question and ultimately arrest individuals. But this “presumption” is not equally applied, as anyone who has attended the St. Patrick’s Day parade, Dyngus Day, Elmwood Porch Fest, or Shakespeare in the Park understands.

People in Delaware Park should enjoy the same liberties as the people in Martin Luther King Jr. Park. All people in the city of Buffalo should be able to enjoy the consumption of alcoholic beverages openly and in public, without fear of molestation or arrest.

The remedy is simple, and the Council should act now.

Aidan M. Ryan

Buffalo