Letter: Bennett gave to others, as much as they gave to him

It was with great sadness that I learned about the passing of Sylvester “Sly” Bennett whom I first met him one wintry morning around Christmas time 13 years ago. I live in Elmwood Village. As was my custom, I stopped at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Elmwood and Summer for a cup of coffee to take to work.

Outside the store, a man whom I later came to know as Sylvester, said he was homeless and asked me if I could spare some change. I took off my gloves, rifled through my purse, and found a $10 bill which I pressed into his big hands, thick and calloused from living outside in the cold. He took my hands to shake them in thanks. We smiled at each other.

As I was opening my car door to leave, he called out, “Hey miss!” I turned around to face him. He was holding something that he wanted to give me. I said, “No, no, it’s OK” but he insisted so I walked back to where he was standing.

He held out a $5 gift certificate to Tim Hortons which someone had given him. “Oh, no, you can surely use this for a hot cup of coffee or sandwich. “No,” he said, “I’m homeless. I wouldn’t go to that place.” “Honestly, I can’t accept this,” I kept repeating. But he insisted. Finally, seeing that he really wanted me to have this gift certificate, I accepted and thanked him for his generosity.

He looked at me with a little twinkle in his eye and said, “Now I feel like Santa Claus!”

God grant you rest and peace, Sylvester. You may not have had much in material wealth, but you taught me something valuable that day. Bless your soul forever!

Helene Kramer

Buffalo