LENNOX - Amanda L. Suddenly, March 14, 2020, age 30. Beloved mother of Kaleb and Savannah Federico; loving daughter of Richard J. and Carol E. (nee Sinatra) Lennox; predeceased by two angel sisters, Carmel and Melissa, who were called back to heaven before being born; dearest granddaughter of the late John and Norma Lennox and the late Jack and Nancy Sinatra; she will be sadly missed by many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Due to current health concerns, a Celebration of Amanda's Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com