Lee-Gilbert, Deborah "Debbie"

Deborah Lee-Gilbert, 69, of Buffalo, passed away on March 11, 2020. Daughter of Henry Lee and Winnifred Crump. Retired from Verizon as a telephone operator. Survived by her daughter, Dejalana Gilbert; sons, Amir Willis, Edwin Marcus Lewis and Jamahl Lewis; and sister, Angela Lee. Visitation is Friday, March 20 at Delaine Waring A.M.E. Church, 680 Swan St., at 10 AM, service at 11 AM. Entombment at St. Matthew's Cemetery, 180 French Rd., West Seneca, NY. Services by Charlotte A. Sheffield Funeral Home, Inc., 454 Chestnut St., New Castle, PA.