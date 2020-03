LAMBROS, George

LAMBROS - George Age 94. Retired social worker, priest, died March 11, 2020. Services were held March 15 at St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral, Wichita, KS. Preceded in death by parents Euripedes and Barbara Lambros; sister Amelia Moranis. Survived by wife Nour; son Ted; nieces and extended family of Niagara Falls and Buffalo, NY. Memory Eternal.