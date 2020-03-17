Jordan Phillips gets big deal to leave Buffalo for Arizona

The Buffalo Bills officially are in the hunt for a backup to starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

Bills free agent Jordan Phillips agreed to a three-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL Network reported.

Phillips, 26, had the best season of his five-year career in 2019. He made 9.5 sacks, second among all defensive tackles in the NFL to Los Angeles Rams All-Pro Aaron Donald, who had 12.5.

However, Phillips’ departure is no surprise. The Bills spent the ninth overall pick of the draft last year to take Oliver, who is more physically gifted than Phillips. They play the same 3-technique position, opposite the outside shoulder of the guard.

Arizona gave Phillips a deal worth $30 million over three years, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Phillips made $4.5 million with the Bills last season.

Oliver posted five sacks as a rookie while playing 54% of the defensive snaps. He played through a core muscle injury, which required surgery in January. The Bills surely will want Oliver’s snap count to go up slightly. Retired Bill Kyle Williams played 64.7% of the defensive snaps in his last season, 2018.

Phillips played 52% of the snaps for the Bills last season.

The only way the Bills figured to retain Phillips was if the market for him was softer than expected. Given the need for quality defensive tackles in the NFL, that was an unlikely scenario.

Arizona is getting a good player who has proven he deserves to start. Phillips had 13 tackles for loss last season, which tied for 15th in the NFL.

Phillips was a quality street free-agent signee by the Bills’ pro scouting staff. He was signed off waivers from Miami in October 2018. He never had more than two sacks in his four seasons prior to 2019.

Interior defensive line was a primary need for the Cardinals, who ranked last in the NFL in yards allowed last season and second last in passing yards allowed.