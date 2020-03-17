HANNON, James M.

HANNON - James M. March 16, 2020, age 89. Husband of Patricia Ann "Patsy" (Cotter) Hannon; father of James T. (Maureen), Cathleen A. (late James) Druckemiller, Ellen M. Miller, Terrence P. (Susan Katra), Maureen P., Margaret E. "Peg" (Ronald) Roof, Mark D. (Emily), Mary P. (Barb Varga) and Timothy M. (Melissa) Hannon; grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother of Mark John (Louise) Hannon and Gen (Bob) Goodley and the late Margaret Hyland and Nancy Austin; uncle to many loving nieces and nephews. Family will be present form 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Thursday at (Buffalo Chapel) THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME, 1975 Seneca St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at St. Teresa's Church for the immediate family. Mr. Hannon was retired from the Buffalo Fire Dept. after 32 years, a Korean War veteran of US Marine Corps., awarded two Purple Hearts, a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and Blackthorn Club. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to the Buffalo Honor Flight. www.THMcCarthyFH.com