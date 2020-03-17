First COVID-19 case confirmed in Genesee County

The Genesee County Health Department Tuesday confirmed its first case of coronavirus, prompting a State of Emergency to be declared in Batavia.

According to a statement released by the health department, the infected person is 65 years old.

"The individual was confirmed through testing at the Erie County Health Lab Tuesday afternoon," said Paul Pettit, director of the Genesee and Orleans Counties Departments of Health.

Pettit said the patient has not recently traveled outside of the county, and is in mandatory isolation at home and "recovering nicely."

All city offices in Batavia are closed to the public, as a result of the State of Emergency declared by City Manager Martin D. Moore.

City Council meetings will be closed to the public until further notice.

City parks will remain open for public use, provided that state-declared restrictions on congregating are followed by those using the facilities.