Erie County clerk closing auto bureaus, suspending passport and pistol permit services through March 31

Effective Wednesday, Erie County will close its auto bureau at the Eastern Hills Mall because of the coronavirus crisis, and the remaining facilities will close effective 5 p.m. Friday. All the bureaus will be closed through March 31, according to the Erie County Clerk's Office.

The locations open through Friday will offer limited services.

Only Erie County residents with scheduled appointments or those with essential business will be permitted inside.

Only these services will be provided: commercial driver’s license testing, those who have to pay a civil fine to reinstate their license, a license renewal approaching before the end of March, license plate surrenders, and vehicle registrations, including renewals. There will be no learner’s permit testing, reciprocity transactions or duplicate titles. Only those conducting business will be permitted inside.

The mobile sites and Evans Town Hall location have already been closed.

The Clerk's Office will decide by March 31 whether to re-open the bureaus.

The office has also suspended issuance of passports as of Wednesday. This is effective through March 31.

The office will also close the pistol permit office at the courthouse and the mobile sites at Elma on Fridays and Cheektowaga on Mondays, also effective through March 31.