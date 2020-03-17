DMV offices closed in Niagara County, services from clerk's office curtailed

Many services run by the Niagara County Clerk's Office are either closed or curtailed due to the spread of COVID-19, the office announced Tuesday in a news release.

The following closures and limitations are in place for at least the next two weeks:

The three Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda and Lockport are closed. Automobile dealers will be contacted by representatives of the clerk's office to coordinate a schedule for the continuation of services. Members of the public are encouraged to go online and use the mail for vehicle registrations and license renewals.

The county's Veterans Service Agency, Pistol Permit Office and Historian's Office are closed until further notice.

Passports, notary requests and veterans' cards will not be processed.

Real estate transactions will be processed by the clerk's office in three ways: by mail, electronically through E-Record (visit niagaracounty.com/departments/county-clerk for instructions) and through in-person appointments. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 439-7062.

In-person real estate closings will not be permitted in the clerk's office.

Requests for copies of land and court documents may be made by calling 439-7022, emailing niagaracounty.clerk@niagaracounty.com or through the mail.

Notary renewals, notarial certificates and certificates of authentication will only be done by mail.

The clerk's office is complying with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's mandate for government offices to reduce staff by 50% to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the news release.

The clerk's office said it is seeking clarification from the state Department of Motor Vehicles about whether the state will consider extending deadlines for license and registration renewals by 60 days.