Clarence firm gets EPA approval for disinfectant to slow coronavirus

A small company based in Clarence is beginning to market worldwide a liquid disinfectant that the company hopes will help slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The product, called Anasphere Plus, was listed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last week as one of more than 200 American-made products qualified for use against the novel coronavirus.

Anabec Inc., the Clarence company that sells Anasphere Plus, said its product can disinfect surfaces in hospitals, schools, stores, restaurants, workplaces and “public buildings of every kind.”

“We’ve already been selling this product for three years as a disinfectant, but we were very excited just the other day to get word that the EPA says it also meets their criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus,” said Nancy Ewing, Anabec’s president. “We would love to have a role someday in helping to make it possible for people to go to restaurants, movies and Sabres games someday.”

“Unfortunately, there has been no vaccine developed yet for the virus,” Ewing said. “But think of this as a vaccine for surfaces that people touch with their hands and other parts of their bodies.”

Mixed with water and applied as a spray or mist, the product can be used to disinfect everything from “doorknobs and elevator buttons to, hopefully, football stadiums someday,” said Richard Bruno II, president of Sartivite LLC, an Amherst company that will distribute the product.

A third small local company, Environmentally Correct Solutions of West Seneca, has signed on to professionally apply the disinfectant and to train people to apply it.

The EPA on Friday released an expanded list of more than 200 EPA-registered disinfectant products that have been found to be useful against the dangerous new virus.

Disinfectant products on the list have not been tested specifically against SARS-CoV-2, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler in announcing the expanded list. But he said the products are expected to be effective because they have been tested and proven effective on either a harder-to-kill virus or against another human coronavirus similar to SARS-CoV-2.

Efforts began this week to market the product to companies throughout the U.S., and in Ireland and Asia, Bruno said.

He said former Erie County Executive Joel A. Giambra has been hired as a consultant to market the product to government agencies. Former Buffalo newsman Tony Farina is doing public relations.