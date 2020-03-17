Analyst: Bills have top wide receiver group in NFL – and here's why

In Sean McDermott's first season as the Buffalo Bills' coach with Tyrod Taylor as the quarterback, the Bills' top three wide receivers by yardage were Deonte Thompson, Zay Jones and Jordan Matthews.

The trio combined for 1,208 yards that season. John Brown had 1,060 by himself last season.

But the Bills' wide receiver room has changed, and the next step came Monday night when the Bills reportedly added Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings. Diggs had 1,130 yards last season on 63 catches with six touchdowns.

The trio of Diggs, Brown and Cole Beasley gives quarterback Josh Allen additional targets to worth with.

Sam Monson, of Pro Football Focus, went so far as to tweet, "All of a sudden the Bills have the best WR group in the NFL."

When asked why he made that assertion, he responded:

"The first thing is that I think the group was underrated last season because of dropped passes, which tended to come at critical times. John Brown and Cole Beasley combined for 10 drops all year, compared to 157 catchable targets (6.3%).

"Josh Allen had 30 passes dropped during the regular season, which is fifth in the league, but only 10 of them came from his top two receivers.

"Both Beasley and Brown get open and gain separation extremely well. Brown in particular was regularly open deep down field, but Josh Allen has been one of the least efficient deep passers in the league since he hit the NFL, so his production there didn't reflect that.

"Add in Stefon Diggs, who can win at all levels, and in all ways, and this is an incredibly balanced receiving corps who can win everywhere on the field and get open consistently. They will paint a better picture for their quarterback than pretty much any other group in the NFL, particularly because they all excel at generating separation.

"Diggs trailed only Michael Thomas last season in terms of yards per route run, and over the last three seasons has led the league in contested catch rate as well.

"You can make a case for a few other teams, particularly if you add in other positions, but in terms of a 1-2-3 at WR, I'd take Buffalo's trio over anybody."