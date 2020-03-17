Bills reach contract agreement with DE Mario Addison

The Buffalo Bills have found their replacement for Shaq Lawson.

According to a league source, the team has reached a contract agreement with former Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison. ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques was the first to report the deal.

The Bills needed a replacement for Lawson, who earlier Monday agreed to a three-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. They found one in Addison, who likewise will sign a three-year contract when the NFL's new league year officially begins Wednesday.

Addison, 32, has had at least nine sacks in each of the past four seasons. The only other player to accomplish that in the NFL is Chandler Jones, who has done it for five straight seasons. Addison's 39 sacks since 2016 rank as the 11th most in the NFL over that time span. Analytics website Pro Football Focus credited Addison with 49 total quarterback pressures last season. For comparison, that's one more than Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes and Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney were credited with. Clowney is expected to land a contract that approaches $20 million per season as an unrestricted free agent.

Addison will be reunited with Bills General Manager Brandon Beane, who was a part of Carolina's front office when the Panthers signed him off the Washington Redskins' practice squad in 2012. Addison originally entered the NFL with the Chicago Bears in 2011 as an undrafted free agent out of Troy.

Addison turns 33 in December, right before the start of his 10th NFL season. In addition to Beane, Addison will also reunite with Bills coach Sean McDermott and defensive line coach Eric Washington. McDermott was Carolina's defensive coordinator from 2013-16, while Washington was the Panthers' defensive line coach from 2012-17 and served as Carolina's defensive coordinator. the past two years.

In addition to knowing the defensive scheme, Addison will fill a leadership role for the Bills. Although he never made a Pro Bowl or was named a first-team All-Pro, Addison became one of the most respected members of the Panthers' organization. His 55 career sacks ranks fourth in Carolina history, behind Julius Peppers (97), Charles Johnson (67.5) and Mike Rucker (55.5).

Addison will join Hughes and Trent Murphy as part of a rotation at defensive end in McDermott's defense.