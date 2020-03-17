Bills and Jordan Poyer agree to 2-year contract extension

Safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde have the distinction of being the first two free agents signed by the Buffalo Bills soon after Sean McDermott was named head coach in 2017.

They have gone on to form one of the top safety tandems in the league.

Now, their contracts are in place for at least the next two seasons as Poyer agreed to a two-year extension through the 2022 season, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday. A league source confirmed the deal.

The contract is worth $19.5 million, according to contracts website spotrac.com, with $8.5 million guaranteed at signing.

Poyer’s original free agent contract with the Bills, signed in 2017, was due to expire after the 2020 season. That deal was for four years and $13 million.

Hyde's contract with the Bills is set to expire after the 2021 season.

Poyer’s acquisition flew under the radar after he suffered a lacerated kidney with the Cleveland Browns. He proceeded to establish himself as one of the better safeties in the NFL and is being paid accordingly.

“Now that I look back, it was a huge blessing in disguise,” Poyer said of his injury. “I have some of my best friends on this team. And who knows? If that play didn’t happen, I could still be in Cleveland. You never know. But that play right there led me to being here and led me to everything that has come with being here. ...

“I know that I’m a good football player. I’m a damn good ballplayer.”

In 2019, Poyer had 107 tackles, which ranked second on the Bills and seventh in the NFL among safeties.

In 2018, Poyer was eighth in the league among safeties in tackles and seventh in '17. He had a career-high five interceptions in 2017, including one in each of the final three regular season games as the Bills reached the playoffs.

The Bills gave up the fewest completions of both 20-plus and 40-plus passes in the NFL last year. They have been No. 1 over the past three seasons in both categories.

"I think they are just really smart football players," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said of Poyer and Hyde last season. "They understand the scheme and they understand what their responsibilities are and they don’t jeopardize their responsibilities within the scheme with their disguise. That comes from understanding what they are allowed to do within the scheme but also confidence about what I’m doing and also understanding what quarterbacks are looking at. They are very smart players with good athletic ability and that’s a good combination for us."