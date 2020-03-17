The latest on the Bills and free agency

The Buffalo News has the Bills covered. Read all the stories about the Bills and free agency, including contract agreements, trades and players who decide to go elsewhere.

Shaq Lawson says going to AFC East rival Dolphins is 'right decision': Shaq Lawson called it a tough decision to leave the only NFL franchise he's ever known. The now-former Buffalo Bills defensive end also thinks he made the right decision in choosing to sign a three-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. "It was a tough decision, because you know how much I love Buffalo," Lawson told The Buffalo News in a phone conversation Tuesday. Read more

Report: Bills sign Jordan Poyer to 2-year contract extension: Safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde have the distinction of being the first two free agents signed by the Buffalo Bills soon after Sean McDermott was named head coach in 2017. They have gone on to form one of the top safety tandems in the league. Read more

With Stefon Diggs, Bills turn up the heat on Josh Allen: The Buffalo Bills have given Josh Allen a No. 1 receiver. At the same time, they've taken away what has been widely viewed as the lone perceived obstacle preventing him from becoming every bit the franchise quarterback they saw when they made him the seventh overall pick in the 2018 draft. Read more

Tre White's price going up as NFL resets the elite CB market: The Miami Dolphins lured cornerback Byron Jones away from the Dallas Cowboys for a free-agent contract worth $16.5 million a year. The five-year deal is valued at $82.5 million with a $15 million signing bonus. According to multiple reports, $54 million is guaranteed. The deal is good news for Buffalo cornerback Tre’Davious White – and there will be more good news to come for the Bills’ Pro Bowler. Read more

Deal for Stefon Diggs prevents a worrisome situation for Bills at No. 22: Buffalo Bills fans don’t have to do any sweating over the No. 22 overall pick in the wake of the blockbuster deal to acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Read more

Jordan Phillips gets big deal to leave Buffalo for Arizona: The Buffalo Bills officially are in the hunt for a backup to starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver after free agent Jordan Phillips agreed to a three-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. Read more

Analyst: Bills have top wide receiver group in NFL – and here's why: In Sean McDermott's first season as the Buffalo Bills' coach with Tyrod Taylor as the quarterback, the Bills' top three wide receivers by yardage were Deonte Thompson, Zay Jones and Jordan Matthews. The trio combined for 1,208 yards that season. John Brown had 1,060 by himself last season. Read more

Bills agree to contract terms with linebacker Tyler Matakevich: On Tuesday morning, a league source confirmed to The Buffalo News that the Bills have reached a contract agreement with former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Tyler Matakevich. The News has learned the deal is for two years and up to $7.15 million. Read more

Bills players and fans, and analysts react to Stefon Diggs trade: The Bills acquired Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a blockbuster trade Monday night, according to multiple reports. Here are reactions on Twitter from Bills players and fans and analysts, who were lauding the deal. Read more

5 things about new Bills linebacker A.J. Klein: Here are five things about new Bills linebacker A.J. Klein, who is reported to have agreed to a three-year contract. Read more

Bills reach contract agreement with DE Mario Addison: According to a league source, the Bills have reached a contract agreement with former Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison. The Bills needed a replacement for Shaq Lawson, who earlier Monday agreed to a three-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. Read more

Report: Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie to become a free agent: The Buffalo Bills will let wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie test unrestricted free agency. According to a report Monday night by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bills have decided not to tender a contract offer to McKenzie, who is a restricted free agent. Read more

Departing Bills DE Shaq Lawson says Buffalo will have 'special place in my heart': The Buffalo Bills are losing defensive end Shaq Lawson to a division rival. According to a report Monday from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins are expected to sign Lawson to a three-year contract when the NFL's new league year officially starts Wednesday. Read more

Report: Bills showing interest in Broncos CB Chris Harris: The Buffalo Bills are one of four teams to show an interest in cornerback Chris Harris, according to a report. ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Monday that the Bills, Cowboys, Jets and Raiders are all considering the 30-year-old Harris, a four-time Pro Bowler who has spent his entire nine-year career with the Denver Broncos. Read more

NFL, NFLPA appear tone deaf in not delaying free agency: "Silly. Ridiculous. Idiotic." Those words swirled through Vic Carucci's head as the NFL and NFL Players Association continued what he called "a blind, tone-deaf surge toward the start of free agency." Read more

Bills Mailbag: How much of a priority should running back be in free agency?: As of now, the NFL is planning to go ahead with the start of its new league year next week. With it comes the start of free agency. Of course, as the country grapples with how to handle the spread of the COVID-19 virus, things could change. Until they do, though, here is this week’s Bills Mailbag. Read more