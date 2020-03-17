BAER, James E.

BAER - James E. Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest on March 16, 2020. Beloved husband of 61 years to Marian M. (nee Zupa) Baer; devoted father of Michael Baer and Deborah (Steve) Holevinski; cherished grandfather of Steven James and Gabriella; loving son of the late George and Myrtle Baer; dear brother of the late Harvey, Dorothy and Carlton. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday morning from 11 AM to 12 Noon. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. James was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was also a lifetime member of the Buffalo Power Squadron and a member of the Masonic Lodge for 63 years. In lieu of flowers donations in James' memory can be made to the Erie County SPCA. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com