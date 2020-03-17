Deaths Death Notices
BAER, James E.
BAER - James E. Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest on March 16, 2020. Beloved husband of 61 years to Marian M. (nee Zupa) Baer; devoted father of Michael Baer and Deborah (Steve) Holevinski; cherished grandfather of Steven James and Gabriella; loving son of the late George and Myrtle Baer; dear brother of the late Harvey, Dorothy and Carlton. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday morning from 11 AM to 12 Noon. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. James was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was also a lifetime member of the Buffalo Power Squadron and a member of the Masonic Lodge for 63 years. In lieu of flowers donations in James' memory can be made to the Erie County SPCA. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook