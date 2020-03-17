AVERY, Eleanor Mae (Burns)

AVERY - Eleanor Mae (nee Burns)

Of Langford, NY, and Machias, NY. Passed away March 15, 2020, at the age of 92 after a sudden decline in health. Predeceased by her husband, Norman Avery; survived by children Jean Avery and Alan Avery of Langford, NY, Alice Ayers of North Collins, NY, and Jan Fisher of Machias, NY; also survived by grandchildren Keith, Matt, Jessi, Ryan, Sean, Aron, and Brittany; step-grandchildren, Dan, Natalie, and James; additionally survived by several great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; predeceased by all three of her siblings and their spouses Lawrence (Ramona) Burns, Lillian (Ray) Wittmeyer, and Milton (Mildred) Burns. Friends may call Wednesday, from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (RT62), North Collins, NY, where Funeral Services will take place Thursday morning at 9:30 AM. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com