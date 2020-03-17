As coronavirus scare builds, Elmwood Village falls quiet

On a typical weeknight, the Elmwood Village is a lively place at the end of the working day.

But these aren't typical days, and the scene on Elmwood Avenue on Monday night reflected how swiftly things have changed.

Many shops were closed when they normally wouldn't be. Few people were out for a stroll. With restaurants restricted to takeout service, customers weren't sitting at outdoor tables, bantering and enjoying the weather that hinted winter was about to yield to spring.

Traffic was light. There were few cars to contend with when crossing Elmwood Avenue. Parking spaces were plentiful.

Some of the stores posted signs explaining what was going on and encouraging their customers to stay safe.

At Acropolis, the sign on the door captured the sentiment: "We look forward to welcoming you back as dine in guests after we get through these trying and unprecedented times."