ACKER, Ann Marie E. (Sargente)

Of East Concord, entered into rest March 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Dale L. Acker; devoted mother of Daniel (Kayla) Sargente, Joseph Sargente and Andrew Acker; cherished grandmother of Vincent and Deano; loving daughter of the late Thomas and Carol (nee Brogan) Sargente; dear sister of Evelyn (Paul) Osborne, Thomas (Michelle) Sargente, Sharon (Larry) Borkowski and the late Darcel Sargente; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 12-3 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com